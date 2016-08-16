The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank announced Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen would leave the bank with immediate effect and that company veteran Anders Bouvin was replacing him.

ISS

The Danish business services firm reported second-quarter results below the forecast of a Reuters poll, while maintaining its outlook for operating margin and cash conversion.

OPERA

The Norwegian software firm adjusted its planned sale of businesses to a Chinese consortium. It now plans to retain its Skyfire and Surfeasy businesses in exchange for a reduction of the previously agreed enterprise transaction value from $600 million to $575 million.

($1 = 6.6424 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)