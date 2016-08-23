The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
BAKKAFROST
The Faroese fish farmer reported second-quarter operating
profit below expectations on Tuesday, but kept its production
guidance as it said it expected a tight market throughout 2016.
GENMAB
The Danish biotech's CEO, Jan van de Winkel, will spend the
next three to four years to identify the firm's next clear
winner, he told daily Borsen.
The company has taken new drugs to the market twice and
Winkel believes the next winner already is in the firm's
pipeline.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)