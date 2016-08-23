The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BAKKAFROST

The Faroese fish farmer reported second-quarter operating profit below expectations on Tuesday, but kept its production guidance as it said it expected a tight market throughout 2016.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech's CEO, Jan van de Winkel, will spend the next three to four years to identify the firm's next clear winner, he told daily Borsen.

The company has taken new drugs to the market twice and Winkel believes the next winner already is in the firm's pipeline.

