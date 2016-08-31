The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
SANDVIK
The CEO of the Swedish engineering group said it is
important to deliver on the company's goal of an operating
margin of 15 percent in 2018, in an interview in daily Dagens
Industri.
Bjorn Rosengren also said the Sandvik Mining and Rock
Technology unit's margin was too low but should be able to reach
a level of over 15 percent ahead.
FRONTLINE
The Oslo-listed oil tanker firm reported below-forecast
earnings for the second quarter and a lower dividend than had
been anticipated in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company
expects charter rates to recover from the current low levels,
but the second half of 2016 will be significantly weaker than
the first, it added.
DET NORSKE
The Norwegian energy firm announced it had struck oil in a
North Sea exploration well.
OPERA SOFTWARE
The Norwegian software maker announced second-quarter
earnings in line with forecasts and reiterated its full-year
earnings outlook.
