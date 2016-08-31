The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SANDVIK

The CEO of the Swedish engineering group said it is important to deliver on the company's goal of an operating margin of 15 percent in 2018, in an interview in daily Dagens Industri.

Bjorn Rosengren also said the Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology unit's margin was too low but should be able to reach a level of over 15 percent ahead.

FRONTLINE

The Oslo-listed oil tanker firm reported below-forecast earnings for the second quarter and a lower dividend than had been anticipated in a Reuters poll of analysts. The company expects charter rates to recover from the current low levels, but the second half of 2016 will be significantly weaker than the first, it added.

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian energy firm announced it had struck oil in a North Sea exploration well.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian software maker announced second-quarter earnings in line with forecasts and reiterated its full-year earnings outlook.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)