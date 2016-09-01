The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HAVILA SHIPPING

Norwegian offshore service vessel owner has only weeks left to secure a restructuring of its 5.6 billion crown ($671.87 million) debt. If it doesn't, the company risks going out of business, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv cited board Chairman Per Saevik as saying.

SCA

The Swedish forestry and hygiene products group announced on Thursday restructuring measures in France at an expected total cost of 500 million crowns ($58 million).

($1 = 8.3349 Norwegian crowns)