The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
ASSA ABLOY
Societe Generale has cut its rating on the stock of Sweden's
Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, to hold from buy.
NORDIC BANKS
Deutsche Bank has raised its target prices for the main
Nordic banks, including Nordea, Danske Bank
, Handelbanken, Swedbank, SEB
and DNB.
UNIBET
The Swedish-listed online gambling group said its chairman
has sold 1.5 million shares in the company, cutting his stake
through Veralda Investment to 10.3 million shares, or 4.5
percent of shares.
