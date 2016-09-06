The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
ARCAM
A unit of GE made a recommended cash offer worth 5.86
billion Swedish crowns ($685 million) to the shareholders of the
Swedish 3D-printing equipment maker, a premium of 53 percent
over Monday's closing price.
H&M
Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the shares of the
Swedish budget fashion retailer to neutral from sell.
($1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns)