The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

INVESTOR AB, ABB

The CEO of ABB shareholder Investor AB, Johan Forssell, is supportive of a potential spin-off of the Swiss-based engineering group's power grids unit, but so far Investor Chairman Jacob Wallenberg has been unwilling to push the issue on the ABB board, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.

ATLAS COPCO

Morgan Stanley has raised its recommendation on the stock of the Swedish engineering group to overweight from equal weight and lifted its target price to 278 Swedish crowns per share. Atlas shares closed at 248.1 crowns on Tuesday.

CLAS OHLSON

The Swedish DIY retailer posted lower than expected operating earnings in its fiscal first quarter, in part due to headwinds from a weaker Norwegian crown, but said sales in August rose a robust 9 percent.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)