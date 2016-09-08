The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
HUSQVARNA
The Swedish maker of outdoor power products such as
chainsaws, trimmers and lawn mowers updated its financial
targets, and said it aims to grow net sales by 3-5 percent per
year. The firm's consumer brands unit will focus on margin
improvement as a first priority, it added.
SAS
The airline posted third-quarter results in line with the
same period a year earlier, and slightly ahead of forecast in a
Reuters poll. Lower jet-fuel costs were offset by negative
currency effects and higher technical maintenance costs.
"Competition remains intense, which has led to continued
pressure on yields and, at the same time, uncertainty in the
macro environment has increased," CEO Rikard Gustafson said.
The airline stuck to its outlook for a positive income
before tax and nonrecurring items for the 2015/16 financial
year.
AKER SOLUTIONS
The subcontractor to the oil industry announced a 500
million Norwegian crowns ($61.22 million) contract with Statoil.
AXFOOD
Reitangruppen said late on Wednesday it had mandated Nordea
to sell its remaining 5.6 percent stake in Axfood.
The price per share in the placing will be determined
through an accelerated book-building process. The book-building
period started on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.1677 Norwegian crowns)