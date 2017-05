The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TOBII

Two owners in eye-tracking firm Tobii, Invifed and Northzone, have sold 1,600,000 and 2,000,000 shares respectively through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of 75 Swedish crowns per share, somewhat below Thursday's closing price of 78.25 crowns.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.1677 Norwegian crowns)