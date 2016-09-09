The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
TOBII
Two owners in eye-tracking firm Tobii, Invifed
and Northzone, have sold 1,600,000 and 2,000,000 shares
respectively through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of
75 Swedish crowns per share, somewhat below Thursday's closing
price of 78.25 crowns.
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.1677 Norwegian crowns)