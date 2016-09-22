The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
ERICSSON
The telecoms equipment maker plans to close the last of its
Swedish plants as part of flagged cost cuts, cutting around
3,000 jobs in the country, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported late
on Wednesday, citing internal documents.
A union representative, Per Norlander, however told Swedish
radio that was "not a result that has emerged in the
negotiations". "It's absolutely not certain they will be
closed," Norlander said.
Ericsson told Reuters on Thursday it would reduce staff
worldwide. "We have large operations in Sweden which are not
excluded," its communications department said in a mail. "Our
employees and, where applicable, union representatives will
always be informed first," it said.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDISH MATCH
Berenberg starts coverage of the Swedish tobacco products
maker with a "hold" recommendation.
For more on the company, click on
