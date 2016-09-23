The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
NETS
The shares of the Danish payments processor will begin
trading in Copenhagen on Friday following an initial public
offering that values the company at $4.5 billion. The shares
were sold at 150 Danish crowns ($22.53) each.
For more on the company, click on
LUNDBECK
The Danish drug maker's highly anticipated idalopirdine
Alzheimer's drug failed in a late-stage study, the company
announced late on Thursday.
For more on the company, click on
REC
The Oslo-listed maker of silicon for solar panels warned of
lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter, blaming
declining market conditions and a long-running trade dispute
between the United States and China, and said it had cut back on
its U.S. production.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.6531 Danish crowns)