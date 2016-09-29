The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin maker posted on Thursday plans to cut
1,000 of 42,300 jobs in the face of a challenging competitive
environment in 2017, especially in the United States. The move
would not change the company's full-year outlook, it said.
INTERNATIONELLA ENGELSKA SKOLAN I SVERIGE
Trading in the English speaking school in Sweden starts on
Thursday on the Stockholm bourse after the company said on
Thursday morning its initial public offering was subscribed
about 25 times.
ERICSSON
Main owners Investor and Industrivarden
do not exclude selling their stakes in Ericsson in ongoing
evaluations of their ownerships in the firm, daily Svenska
Dagbladet reported late Wednesday, citing a source, adding there
is however resistance at the two against selling it.
"They now do their homework thoroughly. It means they need
to form an opinion about Ericsson's value in the case of
different courses of action. They therefore look at what value
Ericsson might bring at a sale, as an entity but also in parts,"
it quoted a source familiar with the owners' work with Ericsson
as saying.
