The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TRYG

The Danish insurer reported above-forecast net profit for the third quarter thanks in part to a lower-than-expected combined cost ratio.

STATOIL

BP said it had abandoned plans to drill for oil and gas off the south coast of Australia. Norway's Statoil, which holds a 30 percent stake in the Great Australian Bight project, has accepted the decision, BP added.

Separately, HSBC raised its price target for the Statoil share to 162 Norwegian crowns from 155 crowns, and reiterated a buy rating.

MARINE HARVEST, LEROEY, BAKKAFROST, GRIEG, SALMAR, SCOTTISH SALMON

Brokerage Fondsfinans late on Monday issued the following ratings for Oslo-listed salmon farmers: Marine Harvest: Buy, Bakkafrost: Hold, Scottish Salmon: Hold, Grieg Seafood: Buy, Salmar: Hold, Leroey Seafood: Buy. Previous recommendations were not immediately available.

SEVAN MARINE

Carl Lieungh will step down as CEO from Jan. 1 and will be replaced by CFO Reese McNeel, the company said late on Monday.

