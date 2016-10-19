The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank reported third-quarter operating profits in
line with expectations on Wednesday, helped by capital gains
from the sale of a stake in its main owner.
For more on the company, click on
KVAERNER
The Norwegian oil service firm posted third-quarter results
above forecast and repeated its outlook for higher EBITDA margin
this year than last year. However, the market outlook remains
uncertain amid oil and gas companies' reduced spending on new
projects.
For more on the company, click on
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms group's Malaysian subsidiary Digi cut
its 2016 revenue and capital spending outlook as it reported a
slight increase in third-quarter core earnings compared to last
year.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)