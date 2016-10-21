The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELIA

The Nordic telecom operator reported core earnings in line with expectations and said it was in the process of divesting its shareholding in Fintur Holdings, which owns most of its remaining operations in Central Asia.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker reported core operating earnings and net profit slightly ahead of forecasts in a Reuters poll and repeated a goal of boosting its results in the coming years, but added that the industry's current oversupply is expected to last for some time.

ASSA ABLOY

The Swedish lock maker, citing weak demand in China, reported its third-quarter operating profit at 3,020 million Swedish crowns ($340 million), missing the market consensus expectation of 3,052 million crowns.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker said in its interim report North American sales had declined in the third quarter, highlighting the depth of its crisis with its profit warning last week.

The company, rival to Finland's Nokia, also said it would introduce further cost-cutting to deal with a weaker mobile broadband market.

METSO

The Finnish engineering company reported its third-quarter core profit fell 16 percent from a year ago - in line with market expectations - due to weak demand from North American oil and gas sector.

SANOMA

The Finnish media company late on Thursday raised its full-year profit outlook, citing "improved operational performance."

The company now expects its 2016 operational EBIT margin to be above 9.5 pct, up from a previous guidance of 9 percent.

(Reporting by Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.8792 Swedish crowns)