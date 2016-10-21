The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
TELIA
The Nordic telecom operator reported core earnings in line
with expectations and said it was in the process of divesting
its shareholding in Fintur Holdings, which owns most of its
remaining operations in Central Asia.
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser maker reported core operating
earnings and net profit slightly ahead of forecasts in a Reuters
poll and repeated a goal of boosting its results in the coming
years, but added that the industry's current oversupply is
expected to last for some time.
ASSA ABLOY
The Swedish lock maker, citing weak demand in China,
reported its third-quarter operating profit at 3,020 million
Swedish crowns ($340 million), missing the market consensus
expectation of 3,052 million crowns.
ERICSSON, NOKIA
The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker said in its
interim report North American sales had declined in the third
quarter, highlighting the depth of its crisis with its profit
warning last week.
The company, rival to Finland's Nokia, also said it would
introduce further cost-cutting to deal with a weaker mobile
broadband market.
METSO
The Finnish engineering company reported its third-quarter
core profit fell 16 percent from a year ago - in line with
market expectations - due to weak demand from North American oil
and gas sector.
SANOMA
The Finnish media company late on Thursday raised its
full-year profit outlook, citing "improved operational
performance."
The company now expects its 2016 operational EBIT margin to
be above 9.5 pct, up from a previous guidance of 9 percent.
($1 = 8.8792 Swedish crowns)