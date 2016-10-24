The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group is due to post its third-quarter earnings report at 1130 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters on average see a 5 percent increase in operating profit.

HEXAGON MSAB AAK HEXPOL

Prominent Swedish investor Melker Schorling said on Monday he would leave his board roles next year, including the position as chairman at measurement technology firm Hexagon, due to health issues. Schorling also chairs his holding company MSAB, fat producer AAK and polymers group Hexpol.

