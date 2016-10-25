The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank reported higher than expected profits in
the third quarter as increased lending volumes in Sweden and the
Baltics boosted interest income. Operating profit rose to 6.03
billion crowns ($677 million), from 4.70 billion a year earlier,
topping the 5.26 billion seen by analysts.
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group reported third quarter core
profit in line with forecasts while order bookings lagged
expectations. The company also presented a restructuring
programme entailing cuts of 700 jobs.
ERICSSON, SAAB
Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe, mentioned by Swedish media as a
possible new head of Ericsson, said he was not in talks with
Ericsson's board about taking the top job at the telecom
equipment maker.
Separately, JP Morgan cut its rating on the Ericsson stock
to neutral from overweight.
WARTSILA
The Finnish engineering company posted third-quarter results
below expectations due to lower-than-expected power plants
deliveries.
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals company lowered its sales target for
2016 and posted quarterly profits a tad below market
expectations, citing weak demand from the oil and gas sector as
well as currency headwinds.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker slightly lifted its forecast
for global demand in 2016 as it reported third-quarter earnings
ahead of forecasts.
MILLICOM
The emerging markets telecom operator reported adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) below market expectations but kept its outlook for the
full year unchanged.
TRELLEBORG
The Swedish engineering group posted a rise in core earnings
that was in line with expectations but said the trend in several
segments remained subdued in most markets, above all within
offshore and oil and gas.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)