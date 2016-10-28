(Adds TGS and Aker Solutions) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

--TGS NOPEC

The seismic firm reported operating profit below forecast on Friday and cut its investment forecast for 2016. Says seismic demand will likely remain weak in 2017 despite some early signs of improvement.

--AKER SOLUTIONS

The oil services firm reported better than expected operating profit on Friday and says it is ahead of schedule with its program to boost cost efficiency by at least 30 percent by the end of 2017.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish appliances firm reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter profit but scaled back its forecast for market demand in North America while saying demand in Europe could end up at the lower end of its forecast range.

HEXAGON

The Swedish measurement technology and software firm posted core profit and growth for the third quarter slightly below analysts' average expectations in a Reuters poll.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish tobacco firm, which is due to report third-quarter results at 0615 GMT, proposed late on Thursday a special dividend of 9.50 crowns per share following a sale of shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group.

SKANSKA

The Swedish builder reported on Friday a lower operating profit than expected for the third quarter but better order intake.

SSAB

The Swedish steelmaker reported a higher operating profit than expected for the third quarter and said it saw stable shipments in the fourth.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store group reported surprise profits from the third quarter on the back of cost cuts at its fashion chain Lindex.

Stockmann also said it was looking into a possible divestment of its Nevsky Centre real estate in St Petersburg.

SANOMA

The Finnish media company said its third-quarter core operating profit rose 25 percent from a year ago on the back of cost-cuts and improving Finnish economy.

