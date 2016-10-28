(Adds TGS and Aker Solutions)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
--TGS NOPEC
The seismic firm reported operating profit below forecast on
Friday and cut its investment forecast for 2016. Says seismic
demand will likely remain weak in 2017 despite some early signs
of improvement.
--AKER SOLUTIONS
The oil services firm reported better than expected
operating profit on Friday and says it is ahead of schedule with
its program to boost cost efficiency by at least 30 percent by
the end of 2017.
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish appliances firm reported a bigger than expected
rise in third-quarter profit but scaled back its forecast for
market demand in North America while saying demand in Europe
could end up at the lower end of its forecast range.
For more on the company, click on
HEXAGON
The Swedish measurement technology and software firm posted
core profit and growth for the third quarter slightly below
analysts' average expectations in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDISH MATCH
The Swedish tobacco firm, which is due to report
third-quarter results at 0615 GMT, proposed late on Thursday a
special dividend of 9.50 crowns per share following a sale of
shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group.
For more on the company, click on
SKANSKA
The Swedish builder reported on Friday a lower operating
profit than expected for the third quarter but better order
intake.
For more on the company, click on
SSAB
The Swedish steelmaker reported a higher operating profit
than expected for the third quarter and said it saw stable
shipments in the fourth.
For more on the company, click on
STOCKMANN
The Finnish department store group reported surprise profits
from the third quarter on the back of cost cuts at its fashion
chain Lindex.
Stockmann also said it was looking into a possible
divestment of its Nevsky Centre real estate in St Petersburg.
For more on the company, click
SANOMA
The Finnish media company said its third-quarter core
operating profit rose 25 percent from a year ago on the back of
cost-cuts and improving Finnish economy.
For more on the company, click
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)