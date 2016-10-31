The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
HEXAGON
Chief Executive Ola Rollen has been charged with illegal
insider trading in the shares of a Norwegian company, and has
been detained in Norway following a court decision. Rollen
firmly denied the accusations and did not admit to any guilt,
Hexagon said.
Fore more on the company, click on
OPERA SOFTWARE
The Norwegian technology firm announced it had won approval
from U.S. regulators to go ahead with a sale of its consumer
business to a Chinese consortium, and that the long-delayed
transaction is now expected to close during the current week.
Fore more on the company, click on
AKER BP
The Norwegian oil firm reported inaugural earnings ahead of
analysts' expectations for the third quarter and said it would
initially pay a dividend of at least $250 million per year.
For more on the company, click on
DNB, STOREBRAND, GJENSIDIGE
Norway's minority government should scrap a proposal to
raise the payroll tax paid by banks and other financial service
providers, and instead increase the tax paid on the industry's
net profit, two centrist parties on which the government relies
for support, told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.
Fore more on the firms, click on
SSAB
Jefferies has raised its rating on the stock to buy from
hold.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)