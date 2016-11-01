The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Tuesday:
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker posted third-quarter revenues of
4,612 million Danish crowns ($680.25 million) against 4,664
million seen in Reuters poll, and raised it EBITDA-margin
guidance for 2016.
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder posted an operating profit
(EBIT) before special items of 1 billion Danish crowns, beating
a Reuters poll forecast of 957 million Danish crowns.
NOKIAN TYRES
The Finnish tyre maker reported a slight improvement in its
quarterly profits, roughly in line with expectations, and said
its key market Russia had started to show signs of stabilizing.
ORKLA
The Norwegian maker of food and other consumer goods
reported higher-than-expected growth in third-quarter adjusted
operating earnings and repeated its 2016-2018 outlook.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)