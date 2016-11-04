The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
RATOS
The Swedish private equity firm on Friday said it intends to
list its subsidiary Arcus, a Nordic wine and spirits supplier,
on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
VOLVO
Net orders of heavy trucks (class 8) in October in North
America, a key market for the Swedish truckmaker, were flat from
September at 13,900 units, reflecting lingering overcapacity,
preliminary figures from from industry data provider ACT
Research showed.
Volvo said separately it intends to initiate a process to
divest its business area Governmental Sales, which make up
around 1.5 of group sales.
AUTOLIV
Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp, a rival to
Sweden's Autoliv, is considering a bankruptcy filing for its
U.S. unit as it looks for a sponsor to help pay for liabilities
related to its faulty inflators, a person briefed on the matter
told Reuters.
Sources have earlier said bidders for Takata include and
Autoliv.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media group reported third-quarter earnings
that beat forecasts on Friday as it improved the profit margins
of its online classified operations and cut costs of its media
titles.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)