The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian rig firm more than doubled its third-quarter core earnings compared to the same period a year ago as it posted forecast-beating earnings on Friday. However, the firm said it expects the rig market to remain challenging next year.

GRIEG SEAFOOD

The Norwegian fish farmer reported third-quarter operational EBIT below forecast and announced a quarterly dividend on Friday.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)