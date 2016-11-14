The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ARCAM

GE Aviation on Monday declared its bid on the Swedish 3D printer maker unconditional and said it would complete the 300 Swedish crowns per share offer.

KESKO

Finland's second-largest retailer said its October sales rose 26.2 percent from a year ago to 945 million euros ($1.0 billion) on the back of acquisitions.

It announced separately it had agreed to buy Oy AutoCarrera Ab, the company responsible for importing and retailing Porsche cars in Finland, for about 27 million euros.

INTRUM JUSTITIA

The Swedish credit management services firm announced it will merge with Lindorff. The deal is expected to lead to annual cost synergies estimated at 800 million Swedish crowns and significant revenue synergies.

