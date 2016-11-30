The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
NOVO NORDISK
Novo Nordisk's long-acting insulin blockbuster Tresiba has a
safe cardiovascular profile and reduces episodes of severely low
blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, the
Denmark-based company said late on Tuesday.
HANDELSBANKEN
Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation on the stock of
the Swedish banking group to buy from neutral, a trader said.
BOLIDEN
Berenberg has hiked its target price for the mining and
smelting group to 260 Swedish crowns per share from 200 crowns.
SWECO
The Swedish consultancy group holds a capital markets day on
Wednesday.
