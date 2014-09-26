BRIEF-Hakuhodo DY Holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3 pct - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
Sept 26 Nordic Semiconductor ASA
* Says has received a new order for components to PC/tablet accessory segment for a total value of $1.5 million (9.6 million Norwegian crowns)
* Says delivery of components will take place in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.