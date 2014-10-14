Oct 14 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Says receives new order for components to Mobile/wearable devices

* Says total value of order is $1.8 million (11.7 million Norwegian crowns)

* Says delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014

* Says order is for Bluetooth Smart components