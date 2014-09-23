BRIEF-Italiaonline approves extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.692/shr
* Said on Thursday shareholders resolved to distribute an extraordinary dividend equal to EUR 0.692 per share
Sept 23 Nordic Semiconductor ASA
* Says receives new order for components to Mobile/wearable devices
* Says delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014 - Q1 2015
* Says total order value is $1.0 million (6.3 million Norwegian crowns)
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia