Sept 23 Nordic Semiconductor ASA

* Says receives new order for components to Mobile/wearable devices

* Says delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014 - Q1 2015

* Says total order value is $1.0 million (6.3 million Norwegian crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)