Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Aug 4 Nordic Semiconductor ASA : * New order for components to PC/tablet accessory segment of USD 6.1 million * Says receives new order for a total value of USD 6.1 million (NOK 38.2
million) * Says delivery of the components will take place in Q3-Q4 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A two-man U.S.-Russian crew floated into the International Space Station on Thursday, hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.