Sept 10 Nordion Inc, a Canadian provider of medical isotopes, said on Monday that it would suspend its quarterly dividend after an arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from its main supplier.

Nordion had hoped to compel state-owned Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) to pay damages or complete mothballed reactors that would replace the ageing National Research Universal (NRU) reactor. The panel rejected Nordion's claim.

"We intend to fully examine the implications of the decision and assess options for our future courses of action regarding this matter," said Chief Executive Steve West in a release.

Nordion said it would stop buying back shares after completing or cancelling its current stock repurchases.

The Ottawa-based company said the arbitration decision allows it to continue its lawsuit against AECL, but could substantially reduce its C$1.6 billion ($1.6 billion) claim in that suit. It said it may also be required to pay some of AECL's arbitration costs, which it said could be material.

In a brief, separate statement, AECL said it would review the panel's decision.

The NRU reactor in Chalk River, Ontario, supplies raw material that Nordion uses to produce molybdenum-99. Nordion is one of the world's leading producers of moly-99, used in medical imaging.

At issue in Nordion's dispute with AECL are the MAPLE reactors, which AECL built to replace the NRU. The reactors never worked properly, and AECL shut down the project in 2008. Nordion has argued that AECL is legally required to complete the reactors.

The NRU is one of the few reactors in the world that produces the material Nordion needs at scale. But it has been operating for more than five decades, and while it is licensed to operate until 2016, beyond then its future is unclear.

Canada closed the facility because of safety concerns in fall of 2007 and again from May 2009 to August 2010, causing a worldwide shortage of moly-99 and encouraging many of Nordion's customers to diversify suppliers.

Nordion is still feeling the effects of the shutdowns in the form of lower prices, and its efforts to secure another supplier in Russia are still in early stages.

The shutdown also spurred a search for alternatives to the NRU, and Natural Resources Canada funded four groups of researchers in a competition to find a process to manufacture the needed isotopes without a reactor.

Nordion disclosed early in 2012 that was is in talks with one of the research groups on commercializing a new process, but characterized it as a way to supplement production, rather than replace reactors.