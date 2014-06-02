(Adds details on new offer, background, share price move)
June 2 U.S.-based Sterigenics International has
sweetened its takeover offer for Nordion Inc, the
Canadian medical isotope producer, to $805 million after a
previous bid failed to attract enough shareholder support,
Nordion said on Monday.
Sterigenics has agreed to pay $13 in cash for each Nordion
share, up from its previous offer of $12.25, to try to clinch
the deal.
A shareholder vote on the earlier Sterigenics offer fell
short of required support. As of the May 30 proxy voting
deadline, 65.2 percent of shares had been voted in favor of the
deal, short of the required 66-2/3 percent support, Ottawa-based
Nordion said.
Nordion said the sweetened bid came after it received
another unsolicited acquisition proposal from an unnamed third
party for the all of its shares at a price of $12.50 each, cash.
Nordion said the unnamed party is the same one that had come in
with a separate proposal in late April.
Last month, Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider
owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, had raised its buyout
offer to $758 million from $727 million after Nordion received
the initial rival bid from the unnamed buyer.
Nordion said its board has determined that the revised offer
from Sterigenics is superior to the rival bid, and it has
advised its shareholders to tender their shares to it.
Sterigenics' bid sent shares in Nordion surging 7.6 percent
to $12.86 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
A shareholder vote that had been scheduled for June 3 in
Ottawa has been delayed till June 6.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg,
Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; and Peter Galloway)