UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
May 5 Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, raised its buyout offer for Nordion Inc to $758 million from $727 million on Monday, after the Canadian medical isotope supplier received a rival bid from an unnamed buyer.
Ottawa-based Nordion said in a statement on Monday that its shareholders will now be entitled to receive $12.25 per share in cash, up 50 cents per share from the earlier offer made on March 28.
Nordion said it last month received an unsolicited written acquisition proposal from a third party at a proposed price of $12.25 per share. The unsolicited proposal contained a comfort letter from financing sources, however it did not have fully committed financing and was subject to other conditions.
Sterigenics has delivered amended and restated debt and equity commitment letters supporting the increased bid, said Nordion, adding its board has unanimously determined the amended bid is superior to the rival proposal.
Nordion shareholders are expected to vote on the bid on May 27, in Ottawa. The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals.
Shares in Nordion closed at $11.58 on Friday on the NYSE. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sofina Mirza-Reid)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million