Sept 5 Canadian medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc posted a quarterly profit, helped by growth in its Targeted Therapies segment.

Net earnings for the third quarter were $12.3 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $67.1 million. Targeted Therapies revenue increased 15 percent to $15.3 million.