TORONTO, June 27 The takeover of Nordion Inc
, the Canadian medical isotope supplier, has run into a
speed bump as U.S. antitrust regulators requested further
information from Nordion and its suitor Sterigenics, in order to
approve the deal.
In a brief statement on Friday, Nordion said it has received
a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The "Second Request"
extends the waiting period imposed by the act until 30 days
after Nordion and Sterigenics have complied with the request.
Nordion, a leading producers of molybdenum-99, an isotope
used in medical imaging, said it still expects the $805 million
deal to close in the second half of 2014.
Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by
private equity firm GTCR LLC, twice sweetened its bid for
Nordion in order to clinch a deal, after Nordion twice received
rival proposals from an unnamed buyer.
