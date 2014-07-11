July 11 Nordion Inc , a Canadian
supplier of medical isotopes, said it had cleared a U.S.
antitrust hurdle, paving the way for the company to be acquired
by Sterigenics.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission terminated the waiting
period for the acquisition under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust
Improvements Act, Nordion said in a statement.
The company said in June it had received a request for
additional information from the U.S. regulator.
Nordion also said on Friday that it received a no-action
letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of this
year.
Nordion is a leading producer of molybdenum-99, an isotope
used in medical imaging, while Sterigenics is a sterilization
services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC.
Nordion's U.S.-listed shares were up 3 percent at $12.80 in
premarket trading.
