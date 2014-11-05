Nov 5 Nordjyske Bank A/S

* Says board has decided to stop fusion with Nørresundby Bank until further notice

* Says Nørresundby Bank has not yet found a clarification of the relationship with Nørresundby Bank's main shareholder, Spar Nord Bank

* When Nørresundby Bank has found a clarification in relation to Spar Nord Bank, Nordjyske Bank is ready to resume negotiations