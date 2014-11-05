MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 5 Nordjyske Bank A/S
* Says board has decided to stop fusion with Nørresundby Bank until further notice
* Says Nørresundby Bank has not yet found a clarification of the relationship with Nørresundby Bank's main shareholder, Spar Nord Bank
* When Nørresundby Bank has found a clarification in relation to Spar Nord Bank, Nordjyske Bank is ready to resume negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.