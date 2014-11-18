Nov 18 Nordjyske Bank A/S

* 9M loan losses 104.8 million Danish crowns versus 100.2 million crowns

* 9M net income 81.8 million crowns versus 44.1 million crowns

* 9M net interest income 245.3 million crowns versus 256.6 million crowns

* Upgrades 2014 outlook on core earnings - before provisions and adjustments - to 210-225 million crowns

* Says 2014 impairments expected at the level of 2013 versus the previous forecast of a lower level