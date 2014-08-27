BRIEF-Mastercard names Ed Mclaughlin president of operations & technology
* Mastercard names ed mclaughlin president of operations and technology
Aug 27 Nordkom AB : * Q2 revenue SEK 47.5 million versus SEK 49.0 million * Q2 EBITA SEK 4.5 million versus SEK 5.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Mastercard names ed mclaughlin president of operations and technology
COLOMBO, April 28 Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than 11-month high in heavy trading on Friday as foreign buying for 26 sessions in a row took net inflows into equities to 13.9 billion rupees ($91.39 million) and boosted sentiment.