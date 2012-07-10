* NordLB's pfandbrief, or covered bond, has 1.625 pct coupon
* Peer DVB Bank to issue similar security later this year
* Capital markets as long-term alternative in aircraft
financing
FRANKFURT, July 10 German bank NordLB
has sold a covered bond backed by aircraft loans, the first of
its kind in Germany, showing how banks are trying to tap bond
investors for aeroplane finance while they cut back lending to
this sector to conserve capital.
The state-owned bank on Tuesday issued a 5-year aircraft
covered bond or pfandbrief worth 500 million euros ($614.98
million) with a coupon of 1.625 percent.
Demand for NordLB's aircraft pfandbrief was high, with the
order book oversubscribed by more than 100 percent within two
hours, the bank said in a statement.
German regulation for pfandbriefs provides a high level of
security to investors as they are not only backed by assets, but
the recoverability of the assets is also checked regularly.
The NordLB deal shows how Europe's corporate bond market
could play a bigger role in aircraft finance because many banks
are scaling down in this area to free up capital to comply with
new bank rules.
Leading players in this field like Royal Bank of Scotland
, German HSH, BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole are pulling
back from or reducing their aircraft financing business.
The gap is being filled to a certain extent by Asian banks
such as DBS, United Overseas Bank,
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and leasing groups like
GE Capital Aviation Services, AerCap or Doric
Asset Finance.
In the short term, banks and leasing companies are still
likely to fund the bulk of an estimated $4 trillion worth of new
aircraft that airlines and leasing companies are expected to buy
over the next 20 years, according to Boeing.
But products like NordLB's covered bond - and a similar
security which peer DVB Bank has said it would issue
later this year - may in the long run play a larger role.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner. Editing by Jane
Merriman)