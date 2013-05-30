* Q1 loss after tax 32 mln euros vs year-ago 118 mln profit
* Takes 241 mln euros in risk provisions
* Sees shipping industry remaining tough in coming quarters
FRANKFURT, May 30 German state-owned bank NordLB
said it had swung to a net loss in the first three
months of the year, citing risk provisions in the crisis-hit
area of shipping finance.
The bank posted a first-quarter loss after tax of 32 million
euros ($41.5 million), compared with a year-earlier profit of
118 million, it said on Thursday.
"As expected, the ongoing crisis in shipping finance is a
big challenges for us," Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel said,
adding the situation in the shipping industry would remain tough
in coming quarters.
Banks and investment funds are increasingly looking at
forced sales of ships to recoup some of the loans owed to them
by shipping companies hit by a four-year sector slump, the worst
on record.
NordLB, one of the world's top 10 ship financiers, said last
month it expected the shipping industry to have passed its
darkest hour, though provisions would remain high this year as
the sector's recovery is slow.
NordLB said quarterly results were hit by 241 million euros
in risk provisions, mainly in connection with shipping finance.
The statements chime with those of German peer HSH Nordbank
, the world's largest ship financier, which last week
said it expected a loss for the current year, citing the crisis
in the shipping industry as a decisive factor.
HSH in February asked for additional state aid as a result
of the shipping industry crisis.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)