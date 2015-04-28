HANOVER, Germany, April 28 German state-backed
lender NordLB wants to sue Heta, the 'bad
bank' of defunct Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria, for
repayment of 380 million euros ($415 million) in bonds, Chief
Executive Gunter Dunkel said on Tuesday.
That would make NordLB the third German bank to file a law
suit in Austria over haircuts imposed on debt of Hypo, which
Austria took over when it hit the wall after a decade of
unbridled expansion fuelled by debt guarantees that its home
province of Carinthia was never placed to honour.
NRW Bank is also suing for repayment of bonds
following a suspension of Heta debt imposed by Austrian
financial regulators, while BayernLB has taken legal
action after being affected by a 2014 law imposing losses on
junior creditors of Hypo.
NordLB's Dunkel said, however, that a filing of the lawsuit
was not imminent.
Separately, he said the bank expects to post an increase in
2015 earnings as profits from lending to the real estate and
infrastructure sectors help offset losses from ship financing.
In 2014, the bank posted pretax earnings of 276 million
euros, after writing down Heta bonds by 28 percent. In the first
quarter of this year, profits were hit further by an increase of
the writedowns to around 50 percent.
By 2018, the lender expects to post annual pretax earnings
of 850-900 million euros - short of the original 1 billion euro
target, which is now beyond reach due to regulatory
requirements, Dunkel said.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
