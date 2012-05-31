FRANKFURT May 31 German public-sector lender
NordLB said Thursday it will meet European capital requirements,
after failing in a stress test of the European Banking Authority
last year.
The bank posted a tier 1 capital ratio of 10.2 percent at
the end of the first quarter, up from 9.4 percent at the end of
2011, NordLB said in a statement.
In December, German financial watchdogs Bafin and Bundesbank
had spotted a capital hole of 2.49 billion euros ($3.09 billion)
at NordLB.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)