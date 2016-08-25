FRANKFURT Aug 25 German regional wholesale
lender and shipping specialist NordLB said it expected
to post a "significant" loss in 2016 as it bumped up provisions
for bad loans in view of the worsening shipping market.
NordLB on Thursday swung to a pretax loss of 364 million
euros ($410 million) in the first half from a profit of 314
million euros a year earlier.
Loan loss provisions rose to 1 billion euros in the first
six months, from 210 million in the year-earlier period, mainly
because of the dire outlook for shipping.
Shipping markets have suffered years of contraction due to
weaker trade flows and an over-supply of ships. NordLB this week
said it was selling a $1.5 billion portfolio of shipping loans
to KKR Credit and a sovereign wealth fund.
It had already reduced its shipping portfolio to 17.9
billion euros from 19.0 billion at the end of last year.
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)