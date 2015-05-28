FRANKFURT May 28 German public sector bank
NordLB saw net profit jump 70 percent in the first
quarter as commission and lending income rose and as a one-off
accounting gain boosted results.
The regional bank, one of the world's largest shipping
lenders, witnessed a turnaround in its shipping unit, earning 23
million euros compared to a pretax loss of 72 million euros a
year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
It was its first profit on shipping since 2012, and the
results bode well for rivals like HSH Nordbank and
Commerzbank AG which also have large shipping
portfolios.
NordLB booked net profit of 156 million euros, up from 64
million a year earlier.
The bank booked a one-off gain of 142 million euros due to
hedge accounting, helping boost profits.
The bank took a 66 million euro hit writing down the value
of its exposure to defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria
having written down more than 100 million euros in 2014.
Before the financial crisis, NordLB, like many German banks,
pushed into lending to companies transporting the world's
burgeoning trade in goods and raw materials, propelling Germany
to the top spot in ship lending worldwide.
But the global economic downturn has crimped trade flows
while the supply of ships ordered during the boom years has
risen, wiping out profits shippers need to pay off loans and
punching holes in the balance sheets of the banks that made
them.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Jason Neely)