Oct 25 Online bank Nordnet's majority
owners launched a bid on Tuesday for outstanding shares in the
company, valuing it at 6.5 billion crowns ($729 million) and
saying its investment needs made private ownership a better
option.
The 37 crown-per-share offer from privately held finance
group Ohman and private equity firm Nordic Capital corresponds
to a 25 percent premium to the closing price of the stock on
Monday.
Shares in Nordnet were trading at 37.0 crowns by 0800 GMT.
The bidders, who already have a combined ownership of around
two thirds of the firm, said competition had steadily increased
in recent years, which had resulted in price pressure as well as
investment needs in technology and product development.
"We realize that such investments - due to their nature and
extent - are best suited to be completed in a private
environment," Ohman Chairman Tom Dinkelspiel said in a
statement.
The board of Nordnet said it will announce its opinion on
the offer no later than two weeks before the expiry of the offer
period on Jan. 23.
Ohman holds about 62.7 percent of the shares in Nordnet
while Nordic Capital holds 4.8 percent.
($1 = 8.9204 Swedish crowns)
(By Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Simon Johnson and David Holmes)