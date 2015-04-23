BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul Q1 net result swings to loss of 11.3 mln lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 11.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 308,233 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Nordnet Ab
* Q1 net profit 108.5 mln SEK (78.1 mln SEK)
* Q1 operating income 329.8 mln SEK (281.8 mln SEK)
* Says sees cost increase of 4-6 percent in 2015 excluding credit losses
* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for operating income of 306 mln, and net profit of 92.3 mln. Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 11.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 308,233 LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 RESULTS BUILDING ON 2016'S POSITIVE MOMENTUM; ISSUANCE OF EUR300M BONDED LOAN INCREASES OPTIONS FOR STRATEGIC GROWTH SIGNIFICANTLY