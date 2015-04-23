April 23 Nordnet Ab

* Q1 net profit 108.5 mln SEK (78.1 mln SEK)

* Q1 operating income 329.8 mln SEK (281.8 mln SEK)

* Says sees cost increase of 4-6 percent in 2015 excluding credit losses

* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for operating income of 306 mln, and net profit of 92.3 mln. Further company coverage: