* Q1 adj EPS $0.62 vs est $0.60

* Q1 revenue $276 mln vs est $274.1 mln

* Sees Q2 2012 EPS $0.83-$0.91

* Sees Q2 revenue $313 mln-$326 mln

Feb 23 - Nordson Corp, which makes precision dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods, posted better-than-expected quarterly results boosted by acquisitions, and forecast a strong second quarter.

The company expects second-quarter earnings of 83 cents to 91 cents a share on sales of $313 million to $326 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 77 cents a share on revenue of $316.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last year, the company had bought privately held peer Value Plastics Inc for $250 million and packaging equipment maker Verbruggen to expand product offerings.

Nordson's products are used in the appliance, automotive, bookbinding, electronics, food and beverage, furniture, medical, packaging and semiconductor industries.

November-January net income fell to $38.3 million, or 58 cents a share, from $45.9 million, or 67 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents a share.

Sales rose 2 percent to $276 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents a share on revenue of $274.1 million.

Shares of the Westlake, Ohio-based company closed at $50.95 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.