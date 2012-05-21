May 21 Nordson Corp said it will acquire EDI Holdings Inc, which makes slot coating and flat polymer extrusion dies, for $200 million.

Nordson, which makes precision dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods, said it expects the transaction to close in its third quarter and the deal will likely add to its earnings in the first full year after that.

EDI, with operations in Germany and China, will operate as part of Nordson's adhesive dispensing systems business.

Shares of Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson were flat at $48.31 on the Nasdaq on Monday.