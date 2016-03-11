(Adds Voestalpine comment, paragraph 5)
FRANKFURT, March 11 The consortium of companies
planning to build the Nord Stream 2 sub-sea pipeline to bring
Russian gas to Europe said on Friday it has awarded steel pipe
delivery contracts for 2,500 km (1,550 miles) to three firms,
completing a tender.
The steel pipes with a total weight of 2.2 million tonnes
will be supplied by Europipe GmbH, a joint
venture between German steelmakers Salzgitter and
Dillinger Huette, with 40 percent of the contract, and
Russian companies OMK (33 percent) and Chelpipe (27
percent).
Contracts are still being negotiated and are due to be
signed within the next few weeks, the Zug-Based consortium said
in a statement.
Construction is due to start in 2018 and first shipments of
the pipes are earmarked for September 2016, it said.
Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine will soon start
talks with OMK about its share of the contract, a spokesman
said, adding that the two companies had jointly supplied Nord
Stream before.
A spokesman for the Nord Stream 2 consortium said the
precise value of the pipe contracts could not yet be specified
but it would be below the 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) cost
of the pipes for the existing Nord Stream 1.
He said the total cost of Nord Stream 2 was currently
estimated at 8 billion euros.
Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2, due to open in 2019, should
double the amount of gas directly shipped from Russia to
Germany, cutting out traditional transit route via
Ukraine.
Since its conception last year, the project has prompted
some European governments to complain it increases the reliance
on shipments from Russia, benefitting Germany but undermining
unity in the EU on energy issues.
Companies in the group of Nord Stream 2 partners - E.ON
, BASF/Wintershall, Royal Dutch Shell
, OMV and Engie say the plan will
mitigate declining European gas production and the risk of
supply disruption from the conflict in Ukraine.
Shares in Salzgitter were up 7.7 percent at 1610 GMT
outperforming 3.2 percent gains in the DAX blue-chip
index.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Additional reporting by Francois
Murphy in Vienna; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Ruth Pitchford)