REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
NEW YORK May 16 Nordstrom Inc : * Shares were down 4.1 percent after the bell following results.
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.