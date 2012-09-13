Sept 13 Upscale U.S. department store operator Nordstrom Inc said it will enter Canada with four stores in Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, starting 2014.

Seattle-based Nordstrom said the stores will be leased by commercial real-estate company Cadillac Fairview.

The first store is expected to open in the fall of 2014 in Calgary and the fourth in the fall of 2016 in Toronto.

The company named Karen McKibbin president of Nordstrom Canada. McKibbin, who has been with Nordstrom for 27 years, was most recently vice president and regional manager of Northern California and Hawaii.

Nordstrom operates 117 full-line stores and 113 lower-priced Rack stores in the United States.